Former Wisconsin resident loses surf shop to Hawaii fire; 'Devoted her life to helping other people'

GREENFIELD, Wis. — The community created a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for a woman who lived in Wisconsin for a number of years but calls Hawaii home. She and her boyfriend lost their surf shop in Lahaina.

According to organizer Chris Gauthier, he and Jeannette Halina met while they were board members of the Greenfield Little League.

Halina was born in Hawaii but moved to Wisconsin at some point. She moved back to Hawaii a couple of years ago.

Halina is a mother. Gauthier says she was always up for fundraising to help different causes, especially for kids.

She and her boyfriend run a surf shop that was destroyed.

Greenfield 4th of July and Partners of Greenfield Parks and Recreation also shared the GoFundMe link.

According to Gauthier in the GoFundMe link, "I have been friends with Janette for many years. Anyone who knows her knows how much she has devoted her life to helping other people. Jeanette and I were on the Greenfield Little League board together and spent many hours raising money to make the kids baseball experience as good as it could be! She will do anything for anyone and if you’ve been out to visit her in Hawaii you know this. Let’s all get together and show her our love by supporting her and her employees in this time of need! The money will be used to help the workers and families affected and for rebuilding efforts!"

They have a $10,000 goal. Click here to donate.

At least 36 killed on Maui as fires burn

According to The Associated Press, the search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze that has already claimed 36 lives, making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years.

Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fire started Tuesday and took the island by surprise, racing through parched growth and neighborhoods in the historic town of Lahaina, a tourist destination that dates to the 1700s and is the biggest community on the island's west side.

Maui County said late Wednesday that at least 36 people have died. But that figure could rise as rescuers reach parts of the island that had been unreachable due to ongoing fires or obstructions including blocked roads. Officials said earlier that 271 structures had been damaged or destroyed and dozens of people had been injured. It is the deadliest fire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and virtually razed the town of Paradise.

“These were large and fast-moving fires, and it’s only recently that we’ve started to get our arms around them and contain them. So, we’re hoping for the best, but we’re prepared for the worst.” Adam Weintraub, a spokesman for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

