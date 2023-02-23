Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl passes away at 86

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl has passed away at the age of 86. The news comes after Earl suffered a stroke earlier this week and began receiving palliative care.

via Channel 3000 Tony Earl





Earl was a Democrat who served one term as governor of Wisconsin, from 1983 to 1987. He championed gay rights and staunch environmentalism.

Tommy Thompson defeated Earl in the 1986 race. After his defeat, Earl decided to run for U.S. Senate in 1988.

He lost that race to Herb Kohl but went on to become a leading advocate for campaign and election finance reforms. He also championed environmental causes.

Earl was a Navy veteran and graduate of Michigan State University and the University of Chicago Law School.

Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement on Twitter, confirming Earl's passing. He said Earl spent his final days hospitalized and surrounded by his daughters and close family.

“It has been an extraordinary honor and a privilege to know former Gov. Earl, and Kathy and I are heartbroken today to announce his passing. A formidable leader and public servant, trusted colleague and mentor, and a good and loyal friend, Tony was well-liked and respected by so many. Tony was always a staunch defender of our state’s proud traditions, including conservation, and his passing is a significant loss for our state and for all who had the fortune of meeting and serving with him. His wisdom and wit will be well missed. Kathy and I send our deepest condolences to his daughters and his family during this tremendously difficult time, and we join the people of Wisconsin in mourning the loss of former Gov. Earl.”

Evers ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff immediately to honor Earl.

Due to Earl's passing, there are now just five living former Wisconsin governors: Tommy Thompson, Scott Walker, Jim Doyle, Scott McCallum and Martin Schreiber.

Senator Tammy Baldwin issued a statement following the news.

“Governor Tony Earl was a mentor and friend to me, and I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing. From my time as his intern, through his later years, Governor Earl was always a shining example of what is good about government and the good that government can do, working with Republicans and Democrats to deliver for Wisconsinites and always putting people over politics. Governor Earl represented the best of the Wisconsin tradition, fighting for working families, advocating for the responsible stewardship of our waters, lands, and wildlife, and never wavering on his commitment to do right by his neighbors.”

