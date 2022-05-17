Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former WI legislator pleads guilty to employment tax charges

wisconsin state capitol
Scott Bauer/AP
Wisconsin Assembly Republicans gather in a nearly empty chamber to convene, and in less than a minute adjourn, a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers to expand Medicaid coverage on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
wisconsin state capitol
Posted at 12:34 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 13:34:18-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former state lawmaker who also once served as Wisconsin’s tourism secretary has pleaded guilty to failing to pay nearly $200,000 in employment taxes.

Sixty-year-old Kevin Shibilski, of Merrill, entered the plea in federal court Monday involving taxes owed on behalf of employees at two of his businesses, Pure Extractions and Wisconsin Logistics Solutions.

Shibilski represented the 24th Senate District from 1995 to 2002, when he unsuccessfully ran in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. He later served as state tourism secretary under Gov. Jim Doyle.

Shibilski faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com