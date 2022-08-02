Former VP Mike Pence, Rebecca Kleefisch to visit Pewaukee for round table with law enforcement

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Pewaukee on Wednesday for former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch.

Pence announced his endorsement of Kleefisch for Wisconsin governor last week.

The two will hold a round table conversation with law enforcement at Ingleside Hotel. They will also be joined by former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker. Kleefisch's "Take Back Wisconsin Tour" will also make campaign stops in Wausau ad Rhinelander on Wednesday, along with congressman Tom Tiffany.

Kleefisch is one of four candidates looking to run for governor against incumbent Tony Evers. She is up against Republican gubernatorial candidates Michels Corporation co-owner Tim Michels, State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, and Adam Fischer for the primary.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Michels for Wisconsin governor. Trump will be in Waukesha on Friday for a rally with his candidate.

The primary among the Republican candidates for governor is scheduled for Aug. 9. The winner of that primary will face off against Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 general election.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip