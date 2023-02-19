Former UW-Madison chancellor dies of cancer

Former University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank died of cancer on Friday, according to a website created by the school.

Blank was 67 years old.

Blank served as chancellor in Madison from 2013 up until last year when she announced plans to move to Northwestern University. Blank withdrew from that role after her cancer diagnosis.

Blank was an economist and educator who also served in top U.S. government positions.

“Our community has lost a brilliant leader who cared deeply about making this great public research university stronger, more accessible, better connected to the community and the state and better positioned to make a difference in the world,” Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said.

