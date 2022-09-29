Former TMJ4 reporter Tony Atkins rescues woman from Hurricane Ian flooding

ORLANDO, Fl. — A former TMJ4 News reporter is being called a hero after he rescued a woman from Hurricane Ian flooding on Thursday.

Milwaukee native Tony Atkins, who worked at TMJ4 News for several years, now works at an NBC station in Orlando, WESH 2. While he was covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman get stuck after she attempted to drive through floodwaters.

What he did next is beyond incredible. Atkins walked into the nearly waist-deep water and pulled the woman out of the window of her vehicle.

He then put the woman on his back and carried her out of the water.

During our live coverage, our reporter @TonyAtkinsTV stopped to save a woman who got stuck in some heavy flooding. "I just had to." What a hero! pic.twitter.com/yEuNhD9EqW — Caelan Dooley (@caelandooley) September 29, 2022

According to an article on WESH 2's website, the woman was a nurse on her way to work.

Way to go Tony! You are a hero!

@TonyAtkinsTV Just watched you rescue a woman from her flooded car. You are a hero, sir! — Dee Dombach (@deedombach) September 29, 2022

