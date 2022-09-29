Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former TMJ4 reporter Tony Atkins rescues woman from Hurricane Ian flooding

The woman is a nurse and was on her way to work.
A former TMJ4 News reporter is being called a hero after he rescued a woman from Hurricane Ian flooding on Thursday.
Posted at 6:49 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 07:57:36-04

ORLANDO, Fl.  — A former TMJ4 News reporter is being called a hero after he rescued a woman from Hurricane Ian flooding on Thursday.

Milwaukee native Tony Atkins, who worked at TMJ4 News for several years, now works at an NBC station in Orlando, WESH 2. While he was covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman get stuck after she attempted to drive through floodwaters.

What he did next is beyond incredible. Atkins walked into the nearly waist-deep water and pulled the woman out of the window of her vehicle.

He then put the woman on his back and carried her out of the water.

According to an article on WESH 2's website, the woman was a nurse on her way to work.

Way to go Tony! You are a hero!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need