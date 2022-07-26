Former strip club transformed into Christian school in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. — What once was a strip club has been fully transformed into a Christian school in West Bend.

Ozaukee Christian School (OCS) purchased the property in 2019, and has slowly been renovating the former California-based 'Spearmint Rhino' club ever since.

“It is a journey unlike anything we could have imagined. It is a story that only God could write,” said Kris Austin, OCS Head of School.

Now OCS is ready to introduce the new school to the world with an open house on Thursday, August 25th. The West Bend Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony, and attendees will be treated to free root beer floats from Cedar Crest Ice Cream and Sprecher Brewery.

The renovation came together gradually over time. In 2019, OCS finished 7,000 square feet, enough space for 57 students. But in 2020, the building was emptied for the COVID-19 pandemic. By August of 2021, enough space was completed to house 93 students.

Now that the upgrades are complete, the 22,000-square foot building can hold up to 150 students - the first time enrollment has passed 100 students in the school's 32-year history.

“Just like God provided manna for the Israelites wandering in the desert, His provision for each step of this project came at just the right time. God is never late, but rarely early,” said Dave Swartz, OCS Board Vice-President.

The school says it was able to complete construction for $1.6 million, $1.5 million of which was donated.

The open house will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 25. Get more information here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip