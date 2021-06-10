Watch
Former rivals Walker, Doyle join together to promote vaccine

Generic image of a health care worker preparing a vaccine.
Posted at 5:40 AM, Jun 10, 2021
MADISON — Former Wisconsin governors Jim Doyle and Scott Walker don’t agree on much.

But they are joining together to call for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a new public service television advertisement released Thursday.

The spot produced by UW Health features the Republican Walker placing a Zoom call to the Democrat Doyle.

In the spot, Walker asks Doyle to do an ad with him promoting vaccination and Doyle quips, “That may be the best idea you've ever had.” As of Wednesday, nearly 49% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and just over 43% are fully vaccinated.

