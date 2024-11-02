Former President Obama to visit Milwaukee Sunday

According to a release from the Harris-Walz campaign, Former President Barack Obama will visit Milwaukee on Sunday.

Sunday, November 3rd is the last day of early voting in Milwaukee.

Obama will campaign for Harris rallying voters to get out and vote, according to the release.

The campaign has not released any further information.

