Former President Jimmy Carter begins hospice care at home

Former American president Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care.

The Carter Center announced Carter decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.

The statement noted that the former president's decision came after a series of short hospital stays.

Jason Carter published a tweet saying that he saw both of his grandparents on Friday and added, "They are at peace and--as always--their home is full of love.

Carter is the longest-living former American president.

