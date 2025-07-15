Former pharmacist opens wellness shop in Mount Pleasant to promote natural alternatives to standard medication

MOUNT PLEASANT — A former pharmacist in Mount Pleasant has opened a wellness shop focused on natural remedies and proactive health approaches after becoming disillusioned with the pharmaceutical industry.

Sunday Muniz, owner of Family Strong Wellness, opened her store in 2021 after decades working as a pharmacist, where she felt too reactive in her approach to healthcare.

"So that is where, when I, as a pharmacist being reactive all the time, I was like, this is not what I wanted to do. I didn't want to do this. I wanted to be proactive for people," Muniz said.

If she could help it, Muniz wanted to prevent people from needing to go to the doctor of hospital in the first place. Family Strong Wellness sells minerals, herbs, vitamins and other natural supplements.

"It's an organic way to just make sure your body's got the things it needs to get the job done," Muniz said.

James Groh Sunday Muniz stands next to the products inside Family Strong Wellness.

Muniz believes in combining natural approaches with conventional medicine when needed, rather than immediately turning to prescription medications.

"You know, I look at meds as kind of a last resort versus the first resort," Muniz said.

Prescription pills can have adverse side effects that can require more medication. Muniz said that creates a dangerous feedback loop.

"I'm telling you the side effects, but I'm not helping you understand what to do about the side effects, and what we can do to negate the side effects. And the cumulative side effects that happen as soon as you start adding meds on top of meds on top of meds."

Muniz recognizes that there are times prescription pills are necessary. Her products can't help bring down high blood pressure. However, Muniz can help minimize the side effects.

"If we integrated better, oh my gosh, we would just have so many different outcomes for people," Muniz said.

Her journey into natural wellness began during her pregnancy with twins when she felt depleted of nutrients. Muniz said she had severe pregnancy brain and joked that her husband had to finish her sentences.

"Two brains and four eyes and two nervous systems and muscle, and it doesn't magically appear. And it's got to come from somewhere, and it came from me," Muniz said.

When she discovered vitamins and minerals that helped her condition without requiring a doctor's visit, Muniz found a new path.

"It just really changed my life," Muniz said.

And she knew she wanted to help others too. It just took a few decades before she made the switch from pharmaceuticals to natural remedies.

"All meds have a benefit, and all meds have a risk and, you know, we've kind of let the benefit outweigh any of the risks," she said.

However, it is that pharmaceutical background and understanding of biochemistry that helps her identify the specific minerals and vitamins that can address various health concerns.

She is committed to helping her clients find alternative remedies by focusing on more natural solutions.

