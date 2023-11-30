Former paralympian visits playground in Menomonee Falls, dreams of day when all playgrounds are inclusive

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The joy we find as kids on the playground is something former Team USA Paralympian Jill Moore says she missed out on as a kid.

"I didn't go to playgrounds growing up," Moore shared. "They were never going to be the spaces that showed some of the best things about me."

As someone who uses a wheelchair, playgrounds were hard to navigate. On Wednesday, she got to be a kid again by exploring the inclusive playground at Menomonee Falls Village Park.

Moore now works for a playground manufacturer as a play specialist. She and her team as well as other community members were at the Menomonee Falls playground to talk about stellar examples of inclusive playgrounds. She hopes the more people that are aware of these types of playgrounds, even more will be built.

"There are not enough," Moore said about inclusive playgrounds. "But I think people are really, really excited about it and we're on our way to a lot more."

The playground Moore toured is wheelchair accessible and has structures and toys available for all physical and mental ability levels.

And while playgrounds might just seem like fun and games, for kids they're a way to learn social kids, to collaborate, and gain confidence.

"Just seeing these kids bring everything that's great about them and showing it and not having to think twice about how they're going to do it, how they're going to get around, that's pretty powerful," Moore said.

Most importantly, inclusive playgrounds give kids with disabilities a chance to be independent.

"That's huge to be able to get on this thing and control what I'm doing and how often. When I was growing up, I was really at the mercy of people doing something to me or for me," Moore said. "We want to be able to make our own choices and integrate in our own space."

