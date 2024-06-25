Former MPS school board member Aisha Carr charged with misconduct in office, theft

MILWAUKEE — Former MPS school board member Aisha Carr was charged Tuesday with misconduct in office and theft, over allegations she never lived in the district that she was elected to represent.

Carr lived outside MPS district 4 at the time of her election in April 2021, which is legal. What a criminal complaint alleges is that she never moved into the district after she was elected.

Records from both We Energies and Charter Communications showed that Carr was paying for utilities, internet, and cable at an address outside of the 4th district well into 2023, the complaint says.

Carr also allegedly presented MPS with a drivers license with an address within district 4 as proof she had moved into the district, even though investigators say that was not the case.

Further, officers interviewed Carr's cousin, who owned the property where Carr claimed to live within district 4. That cousin told investigators that Carr "has never lived nor had a long term stay" at that address.

Carr resigned from her position on the school board mid-term, in early May, weeks after the complaint says she was interviewed by an investigator from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

At the time, TMJ4's Mariam Mackar stopped by Carr's home and asked if she had anything to say about her resignation or the investigation against her.

"The investigation into your residency, do you have any comment on that?" Mackar asked.

"No, no. I am a resident of the district obviously. But no. No comments," Carr replied.

Carr faces a maximum of 13 years and six months in prison if convicted of all charges.

