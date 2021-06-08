Watch
Former Molson Coors worker charged with threatening mass shooting

Morry Gash/AP
The Molson Coors facility is seen Thursday Feb. 27, 2020, in Milwaukee. An employee at the historic Molson Coors facility shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday afternoon and then turned the gun on himself. Six people, including the shooter, were killed on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the facility. The brewery remained closed Thursday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Molson Coors Shooting
Posted at 2:59 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 15:59:15-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former worker at the Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee has been charged with threatening to open fire at the facility after learning his termination had been upheld.

Online court records show Jamal Jury was charged Saturday with making terrorist threats and sending threatening computer messages.

According to a criminal complaint, Jury was suspended from his job in February 2020 for threatening to open fire during a workplace argument.

Later that day another brewery worker, Anthony Ferrill, shot five of his co-workers before he killed himself. Jury was taken into custody shortly after that shooting but investigators concluded he wasn't involved.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

