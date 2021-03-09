Menu

Former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli asks for jury trial to be held outside county

Former MPD officer Michael Mattioli appeared in court Monday. Mattioli is charged with the 2020 death of Joel Acevedo.
Posted at 6:12 PM, Mar 08, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli, who is accused of killing Joel Acevedo, is asking for his trial to be held outside Milwaukee County.

Mattioli has made many requests of the court including getting a jury from outside the county.

The judge hasn't made a decision yet, in part because of the pandemic.

During an appearance Monday, the judge said Mattioli's trial date hasn't even been set yet, and she said it's difficult to find a courtroom that would accommodate pandemic safety.

Mattioli's attorneys say moving the trial outside the county will give them a better chance for an impartial jury.

The family of Joel Acevedo says there can be a fair trial in Milwaukee.

The judge denied Mattioli's request to keep statements he made to investigators after they were called to the scene out of evidence.

Mattioli is scheduled to be back in court next month.

