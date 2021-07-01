Former Milwaukee police captain James MacGillis voted to be new Wauwatosa police chief

WAUWATOSA — It's official: retired Milwaukee police captain James MacGillis was chosen to be the new Wauwatosa police chief.

MacGillis was one of the three candidates in the running, chosen by the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission. MacGillis is a retired Milwaukee police captain and a current Drug Intelligence Officer for Wisconsin, as part of the Office of National Drug Control Policy's Overdose Response Strategy.

The other candidates were Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman; and David Salazar, a captain with the Milwaukee Police Department.

MacGillis received 4 votes and Norman 1.

The hiring process involved surveys, phone screening, assessment centers, requesting interview questions, and public interviews.

BREAKING NEWS: @WauwatosaPD will have a new Police Chief. The Police & Fire Commission voted 4 to 1 for James McGillis to be the new chief. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/uCFSr8Aokd — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) July 1, 2021

"The Police and Fire Commission is confident that James MacGillis will do an outstanding job as Police Chief, working with Police department members, City officials, and community members to find innovative solutions to problems and improving police services for the City of Wauwatosa. I want to thank the other volunteer Commission members and members of the community who participated in several steps of the hiring process," said Dominic Leone, President of the Police and Fire Commission, in a statement Thursday.

MacGillis will start serving in his role on July 26.

"I am humbled and proud to have been selected to lead the Wauwatosa Police Department. There are several opportunities to build police and community trust while keeping all citizens safe at the forefront of what we do as a profession and agency. I look forward to embracing both challenges and opportunities and working with internal and community stakeholders to keep Wauwatosa a safe and vibrant community for all," said MacGillis in the statement.

Nine members of the public participated in the process to find a new chief, including providing feedback to the PFC. These people were Wauwatosa residents, mental health professionals, public safety professionals, and education professionals.

Read MacGillis' fill bio on the city's website here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip