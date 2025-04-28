Former ethics board member shares experience working with Hannah Dugan

MILWAUKEE — A former colleague of Judge Hannah Dugan said she is praying for the judge after her high-profile arrest.

"I am not advocating. I am giving witness to what I know, what I experienced, who I saw," Reverend Trinette McCray told TMJ4.

Rev. McCray is upfront. She proudly served on Milwaukee County's Ethics Board in the early 2000s after being nominated by former County Executive Scott Walker. The board is tasked with reviewing ethics reports and complaints involving county employees.

Dugan was also on the board with Rev. McCray before becoming a judge. McCray said they did not always share the same opinion.

"We had a very good relationship. I appreciated working and serving right along with her on the board," McCray described. "I counted her as one who would stand for her values and principles as many of us did on the board."

TMJ4 Rev. Trinette McCray tells TMJ4 that she had a good experience working with Judge Hannah Dugan on the Milwaukee County Ethics Board in the early 2000s. McCray declined to share an opinion on allegations Dugan helped an undocumented immigrant evade arrest, but hopes the judge will get a fair chance to speak for herself.

McCray said Dugan took the work seriously and was valued for her experience.

It has been several years since they worked together but McCray was surprised to learn her former coworker was arrested by federal authorities.

"When I first saw it on the national news—I just—my heart went, 'oh my.' I have her in my prayers," McCray said.

TMJ4 asked Rev. McCray if she thought Judge Dugan's alleged role in helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest was ethical.

"I can't judge whether it's ethical or not. I don't know what was in her mind, and what she felt was part of what her law would allow. I have to wait just like everyone else to hear her side," McCray replied.

The reverend thinks that handcuffing Judge Dugan was unnecessary since she was not violent.

She hopes Dugan has a fair opportunity to speak for herself.

