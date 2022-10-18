Former correctional officer sentenced for sexually assaulting inmate and employee at Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee County Jail correctional officer was sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting an inmate and another employee at the jail.

Gilberto Fernandez-Rosa was found guilty of two felony counts. After three years behind bars, he will serve three years probation.

The assaults happened in 2020 through 2021.

According to a criminal complaint, a detective with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office assigned to the case describes that the first victim, an inmate at the jail, reported that Fernandez-Rosa made sexually charged comments towards her over a span of two months.

The complaint states that the comments escalated when the guard exposed himself and touched her inappropriately without permission on two occasions. During the last attack, Fernandez-Rosa told the victim, "You know if you say something what’s gonna happen [sic],” the complaint states.

The guard also assaulted an employee at the jail, according to the complaint, when Fernandez-Rosa sat at her workstation and made numerous sexually charged comments. She told him to go away. He then exposed himself and grabbed her, while making sexually inappropriate comments, prosecutors say.

Both victims did not consent, according to the complaint.

