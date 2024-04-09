Former classmate reacts to person of interest in severed leg investigation.

A woman in Waukesha County was shocked to hear a former high school classmate was arrested in connection to the homicide investigation around a human leg found in Cudahy

“I almost fell to the floor because I was in disbelief,” Tara said. She did not wish to share her last name out of fear for her safety, but said she went to high school with the man.

The man, who owns a house at 39th and Oklahoma connected to the homicide investigation, is expected to go through court on Tuesday.

TMJ4 is not naming the man at this time as he has not been criminally charged.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins learned through booking records that the man, who lives in the upper unit of the home, is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail.

Multiple agencies including police and SWAT were seen going into the home on April 4. That's after the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a leg was found in Cudahy on April 2.

People who knew the man said they thought he acted normal and that they never expected him to be connected to something like this.

“We’re in the same circle. I wouldn’t consider us friends but he’s been at my house,” Tara explained.

“The whole thing is pretty baffling and I just want to know what led police to his house.”

Investigators did not say how they made the connection.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office remains the lead agency on the investigation. TMJ4 News also confirmed the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting MCSO.

“You don’t really know people I guess. If you’re close to someone they can still have a dark secret," Tara said.

The man has not been charged. He is expected to be in court on Tuesday, April 9th.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip