Ford Mustang driver takes deputies on 100+ mph police chase

KENOSHA, Wis. — A man took Kenosha County deputies on a police chase after clocking over 100 miles per hour in his Ford Mustang last Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

According to a social media post from the sheriff's office, the pursuit began Saturday morning in the Town of Wheatland.

Local law enforcement tried to pull the man over after he was allegedly caught speeding. But he refused and sped off, the sheriff's office says. Officers tailed him until ending the pursuit.

Kenosha County deputies resumed the pursuit on US-45 at CTH K. The driver finally ended the chase by pulling into a parking lot of the Bristol Cove apartments.

The driver has a protection order against him with a person who lives in the apartment complex, authorities say.

Deputies took the suspect into custody. Right now David Matoska is facing one count of failing to stop at a stop sign, online court records show. His pretrial hearing is on Monday.

The sheriff's office shared dashboard camera footage from their squad car. Watch below:

