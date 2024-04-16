'For me it shows the possibility'; The city's most diverse common council in history sworn into office

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A historic Milwaukee Common Council was sworn in Tuesday morning. Fifteen aldermen represent 15 districts across the city, and the council includes eight African American members, six women, and two LGBTQ members.

"It's monumental. It seems like energetic and lively," Wy'Yana Adams explained.

"For me, it shows the possibility and basically shows what can be, like y'all can do something like that," Cree Ellzey echoed.

For 17-year-old Adams and 16-year-old Ellzey today was a sign of hope.

"It's inspirational honestly. I'm in awe seeing all of this and especially for a woman of color to be a part of this, it's just making me like jump for joy," Adams said.

TMJ4 News 17-year-old Wy’Yana Adams is one of a few teens who sits on Milwaukee’s Youth Council. She was at the mayor’s inauguration and aldermen swearing-in. She says it was a very monumental and energetic day for the city.





Adams and Ellzey are part of Milwaukee's Youth Council, a group of teens who serve as the voice for youth in the community.

An extra special day for Ellzey as she watched her mom, Alderwoman Andrea Pratt, get sworn in.

TMJ4 News For 16-year-old Cree Ellzey, today’s inauguration was special. She got to see her mother, Alderwoman Andrea Pratt, sworn in along with the other aldermen who now make up the most diverse common council in Milwaukee’s history. Cree says she’s learned persistence from her mom while she ran her campaign for Alderwoman and that it’s possible for her to do something like that someday.



"I think I've learned persistence. My mom has been really onto it, especially like when she was running last year, it was like her having to go out by herself, or like us going to do doors. Even if it was just us two, just keep going," Ellzey explained.

That persistence could be felt through the walls of the common council chambers as family and friends of aldermen filled its seats.

"We look at the council and the representation that we now have is so reflective of our city," Sharlin Moore said.

TMJ4 News This is Sharlin Moore, newly elected 10th district Alderwoman. Sharlin’s one of the eight African Americans and six women to sit on Milwaukee’s Common Council, the most diverse group of elected officials in the city’s history.





Moore's the newly elected 10th district alderwoman. She's one of the eight African Americans and six women elected to the board.

The diversity is seen all the way up to the council's highest chair as Jose Perez is voted in as council president for the second term in a row.

TMJ4 News Jose Perez was voted in as Milwaukee’s Common Council President for the second term in a row. Being the first Puerto Rican Alderman, Perez said this means he and other aldermen get to reflect what the city looks like and how it acts. He said diversity is crucial for bringing differing opinions and working on important legislation.





"It means that we get to reflect what the city looks like, how it acts, we get to reflect our values, and we're excited to bring that diversity of opinion, thought to the table," Perez said.

