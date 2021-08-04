Football practice is back at Greendale High: 'It feels great to finally get back to some kind of normalcy'

GREENDALE — It was the first day back on the football field for the Greendale Panthers football team. They just finished up season one in May, because of the pandemic, and now they’re suiting up for season two in the fall.

First-year head coach Jermaine Murry is excited to be back.

"It feels great to finally get back to some kind of normalcy. We know they're some things out there with the COVID variant and everything. We continue to press forward, we do everything we possibly can to keep our kids safe and keep our program safe," said Murry.

In their first season back in May, the Panthers finished up with a 7 and 0 record under new head coach Murray. Tight end Danny Hanlon doesn’t mind having two seasons in one.

"It’s weird, but it's nice to be able to get back out here right away, and not take too much time off. It feels kind of normal because we're just out here, too. I'm excited," said Hanlon.

