Football fans tough it out following first snowfall

MUSKEGO, WI — Friday marked a wet and snowy night of football in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Friday kicked off what is likely to be a frosty weekend in our viewing area. Muskego was the site for a semifinal showdown between Pewaukee and Monroe.

“It was crazy. The snow hit while I was driving at work,” said Pewaukee fan Grant Nauman.

Jeffrey Derrickson drove an hour and 45 minutes through snow to support his son.

“We got a little bit of the flurries. It wasn’t too much, just a little bit of a shocker,” he said.

With temperatures flirting with the freezing threshold, fans toughed it out Friday, but some have other plans for the rest of the weekend.

"Just staying nice and bundled up. Maybe make a fire,” said Jessica Sklenar.

Friday saw the first round of snow make its way through the area, hours before kickoff.

Joe Dahms said he is okay with letting the warm times go.

“You live in Wisconsin, you got to get used to it,” Dahms said.

On the field, much was at stake as both teams fought to get to the WIAA Division III state championship game.

“In the end, in Wisconsin football, if you want to be where you want to be, you’re going to have to contend with some conditions,” said Monroe coach Toby Gobygolembiewski.

With more flurries possible this weekend, Chad Fund said its time to embrace the inevitable.

“Fall time, it’s a little crisp in the air. Hunting season right around the door. Deer are moving and good football weather,” Fund said.

Now it is on to the championship game for the winner, and hopefully for some, it will be a warmer weekend then.

