Food insecurity among kids increases in Eastern Wisconsin, Feeding America finds

MILWAUKEE — One-in-eight kids across eastern Wisconsin don't know where their next meal is coming from, according to Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin.

Feeding America released the results of its annual Map the Meal Gap study, which looks at food insecurity rates across Wisconsin and the country. It found that the food insecurity rate amongst children in Eastern Wisconsin has increased to 16.1% or one in eight.

The study found overall food insecurity in the area is now 8.6%. This number takes into account 35 counties, and more than 400 network partners, including food pantries, shelters, and schools.

Feeding America also stated that the average cost per meal has increased across Eastern Wisconsin, from $2.98 to $3.13.

When focusing on Milwaukee County specifically, Feeding America found one in eight people do not know where their next meal is coming from. Among the Black community, one-in-four don't know where their next meal is coming from and among the Hispanic population, one-in-five don't know, according to Feeding America.

Milwaukee County's child food insecurity rate has increased to 25.5%, up from 21.1%.

“We work tirelessly to try and ensure that everyone has access to healthy foods,” said Patti Habeck, President and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “It is our goal to solve hunger in the state of Wisconsin, and be part of the solution that lowers these food insecurity rates state-wide.

