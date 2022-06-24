MILWAUKEE — A community event brought resources to the people in Milwaukee's Butterfly Park on Thursday.

Food, jobs, financial and other resources were offered for people in the community. For kids: It’s all about the art, fun and music. For adults, social resources, food, diapers and even jobs were appealing.

For everyone, it was a good time at Butterfly Park.

“This event is really to bring our community outside, connect with our community and bring resources to our home and neighborhood,” said Melody McCurtis, Metcalfe Park Painted Activated.

Thursday, Metcalf Park Painted Activated hosted its annual community event. It was a one-stop shop for people looking for fun and resources.

“We’re coming out of a pandemic. Everybody wants to get back outside. They want to get back connected,” McCurtis said.

The event brings young children and teens out to have a fun time and express themselves.

“We gotta listen to our children. Most children do not be listened to at all and that be the main problem,” said teen Andre Goodwill.

Feeding America was also around with its large, refrigerated pantry.

“We know inflation, energy costs, everything is rising – so it’s more important to make sure families can have access to healthy foods,” said Matt Stienstra of Feeding America, Eastern Wisconsin.

