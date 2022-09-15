Watch Now
Food delivery robots coming to Marquette University campus

A launch date has not been announced for the robots, but mobile ordering has arrived!
Marquette University Twitter
Marquette University will soon have robots delivering food to students on campus.
Posted at 9:05 AM, Sep 15, 2022
2022-09-15

MILWAUKEE — Students at Marquette University can now place orders at the AMU Cafe from their mobile devices. And coming soon, they'll be able to have that food delivered via robot.

On Wednesday, Marquette announced Kiwibots are coming to campus with a launch date to be announced later. But for now, the university has launched the Everyday App where students can view menus and place mobile orders.

As of right now, students can only order from the AMU Cafe but eventually, the services will be expanded to the Annex, Erbert & Gerbert's, and Tory Hill Cafe.

An announcement will be coming in the coming weeks on the launch of the robots, Marquette said.

