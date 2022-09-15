Food delivery robots coming to Marquette University campus

MILWAUKEE — Students at Marquette University can now place orders at the AMU Cafe from their mobile devices. And coming soon, they'll be able to have that food delivered via robot.

On Wednesday, Marquette announced Kiwibots are coming to campus with a launch date to be announced later. But for now, the university has launched the Everyday App where students can view menus and place mobile orders.

As of right now, students can only order from the AMU Cafe but eventually, the services will be expanded to the Annex, Erbert & Gerbert's, and Tory Hill Cafe.

An announcement will be coming in the coming weeks on the launch of the robots, Marquette said.

