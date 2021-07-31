Foo Fighters fans enjoy first concert at American Family Insurance Amphitheater since pandemic began

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of Foo Fighters fans packed the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest Grounds Friday night for the venue's first concert in more than two years.

The last show in the amphitheater was July 9, 2019.

Many people said they realized it had been years since they were at a concert, and they said they really missed it.

"Finally, after last year, we wanted to get out and enjoy some live music," said Chris Guiliani of Oshkosh. "Last year was a drag, nothing."

The Foo Fighters are the first act in the venue since it was renovated.

"I've been coming here since 1981, and the new renovations they did on the main stage look awesome," Guiliani said. "They raised the roof, they made more seating, and we got pit tickets."

It was difficult to find anyone more excited for the show than Monica Braun-Moore and Shawn Moore of Oshkosh.

"It feels great because the world needs a lot of healing, and there's been so much stress and people just angry with each other all the time," Braun-Moore said. "And the Foo Fighters always bring people together."

They say their first date was a Foo Fighters concert in Portland back in 2019, and that was the last concert they went to since the pandemic started.

"Now he’s a die-hard fan," Braun-Moore said.

Some families from out of town couldn't pass the show up.

"This is our first big concert with the kids," said Andres Quintana of Illinois.

Most people TMJ4 News spoke with said they didn't have delta variant concerns at the show. Renato and Roberta Barbie drove their kids from Michigan to surprise them with the concert, and their kids are too young to get the vaccine. Their kids were wearing masks.

"We are concerned for them so that's why we are wearing it," Renato Barbie said.

Officials with the venue told TMJ4 News they are following CDC and local pandemic guidance.

