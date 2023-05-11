Fond du Lac triple shooting: 1 suspect turns himself in, held on $1 million bond

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — One of the suspects connected to a deadly shooting in Fond du Lac has turned himself over to authorities.

At 2:30 a.m., the 14-year-old suspect turned himself over to the Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD). He's being held on a $1 million bond at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Tatyanna PM Zech, 20, died from the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, the juvenile suspects had "beef" with one of the shooting victims, who was only identified as "Victim 2". While at the hospital for a gunshot wound, Victim 2 told a detective he "believed he was the target of this shooting."

A witness told police that the suspects were hanging around one of the Maplewood Commons apartments looking for someone and acting 'suspicious'. The witness said, "The group of boys had 'jumped' some of Victim 2's 'homies' in the past."

Knowing that the suspects were lurking around, the witness said a group of five people walked to take garbage from a cookout to the dumpsters. Included in the group was Tatyanna Zech.

While taking out the garbage, the witness said they noticed the suspects "popped out" of an apartment building. Someone then said, "We right here come snatch our chain." It was then that the suspects opened fire.

The group of people, which included Zech and the witness, ran away from the gunfire. The complaint identifies Zech as Victim 1 and reads, "[While running, the witness] realized Victim 1 wasn't with them running and turned around and saw Victim 1 on the ground." According to the complaint, autopsy findings showed Zech died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The complaint lists two more victims, who were later reported by police to be a 49-year-old man who was sleeping upstairs inside his apartment when a stray bullet entered the apartment, striking him and critically wounding him at the time. His son, an 18-year-old, was also grazed by a bullet, which caused a burn mark on his leg.

While processing the scene for evidence, police found 10 pistol cases where the suspects were seen shooting. Police also found a single shell casing that showed Victim 2 had fired a single round from a weapon.

After the shooting, witnesses stated they saw three people running in the direction of Theissen Middle School in the area of a dumpster. Officers searched the area and found two pistols in the dumpster.

Charges against the juveniles have been filed by the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office. Both suspects face up to life in prison on the following charges.



First Degree Intentional Homicide as a Party to a Crime with a Dangerous Weapon and Violent crime in a School Zone

Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide as a Party to a Crime with a Dangerous Weapon and Violent Crime in a School Zone

First Degree Reckless Injury as a Party to a Crime with a Dangerous Weapon and Violent Crime in a School Zone

Injury by Negligent Use of a Dangerous Weapon with a Dangerous Weapon and Violent Crime in a School Zone

Four Counts of First-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety with a Dangerous Weapon and Violent Crime in a School Zone

Fond du Lac Police say they will not rest until Antonio K. Johnston is found and in custody.

Authorities released photos of the suspects, according to a Facebook post.

Police are partnering with federal agencies to assist in the homicide investigation we initially reported over the weekend.

Chief Aaron Goldstein said, "FDLPD is committed to working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to hold offenders who chose to put our community at risk responsible for their criminal actions here."

Authorities say they will hold a news conference once the second suspect has been taken into custody.