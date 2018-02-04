FDL Sheriff: Road conditions blamed for crash that killed 2 people
Feb 4, 2018
3 hours ago
TOWN OF ALTO, Wis. (AP) -- Two men have died and two people were injured in a crash blamed on excess speed and poor road conditions in Fond du Lac County of eastern Wisconsin.
The sheriff's office says the crash happened on Highway 49 just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Town of Alto. A southbound vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle. Both men in the southbound vehicle died at the scene. They've been identified as the driver, 56-year-old Daniel D. Emmer, and his passenger, 27-year-old Brian C. Emmer Jr.