TOWN OF ALTO, Wis. (AP) -- Two men have died and two people were injured in a crash blamed on excess speed and poor road conditions in Fond du Lac County of eastern Wisconsin.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened on Highway 49 just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Town of Alto. A southbound vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle. Both men in the southbound vehicle died at the scene. They've been identified as the driver, 56-year-old Daniel D. Emmer, and his passenger, 27-year-old Brian C. Emmer Jr.

The 43-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle and her passenger, a 14-year-old, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says high speeds in poor driving conditions caused the vehicle to lose control.