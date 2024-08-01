Fond du Lac County deputies seeking help to identify deer poaching suspects

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Deputies are asking anyone to contact them that may know about a suspected large-scale deer poaching scheme.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday that the range of the suspected scheme covers about 200 square miles over Fond du Lac, Dodge, and Washington counties. The perimeter is outlined between Campbellsport, Waucousta, Lomira, Theresa, West Bend, and Kewaskum.

Information to assist deputies may include:

Hearing gunshots during overnight hours

Seeing a suspicious vehicle shining deer, stopping in the road, and/or shooting from a vehicle

Locating dead deer on public or private land with bullet wounds. The heads on bucks would be removed. Does would be fully intact

Seeing alive or dead deer with what appear to be gunshot wounds, especially outside of deer hunting season

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wisconsin DNR Washington County conservation warden at (262) 237-0904 or Fond du Lac County conservation warden at (920) 904-2653. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Fond du Lac County Law Enforcement Tip Line at (920) 906-4777.

