Fond du Lac County breakfast on the farm location complete loss after fire

TOWNSHIP OF FOREST (NBC 26) — A farm set to host Breakfast on the Farm in Fond du Lac County is considered a complete loss following a fire on Sunday, June 18.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, Kurt and Sarah Loehr lost four separate barns and an office building at Forest Ridge Holsteins in a fire due to what is believed to be caused by an electrical issue.

Forest Ridge Holsteins has been posting on their Facebook Page about their excitement and preparation work for the Breakfast on the Farm community event that was scheduled for June 25.

In a release, officials say they received a call of a barn fire on June 18 at 9:50 a.m. in the Township of Forest. Upon arrival, the barn was reportedly fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities report that the property owners first noticed the fire as they were doing work around the outside of the property. One of the barns contained about 100 cows that were safely removed by one of the owners.

Other portions of the barns contained hay, wood shavings, and other miscellaneous tools a release said. In total, there were four separate barns and an office building that were all connected to one another that had all started on fire.

Authorities say the structure is a complete loss.

No injuries were sustained by anyone during the incident.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire. No additional information was released.

NBC 26 has reached out to Fond du Lac County officials to see how the fire will impact the scheduled Breakfast on the Farm event.