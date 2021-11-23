Fond du Lac Co. Jane Doe identified after 13 years

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — For 13 years, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office wasn't able to identify a woman who was found dead in the Town of Ashford in a shallow creek. However, on Tuesday, the Sheriff's Department announced that that they had been able to identify the body as Amy Marie Yeary. She would have been 18 when she was found in 2008.

The Sheriff's Department said that three hunters stumbled upon the "decomposed" body. For three years, officials weren't able to identify who she was. Yeary was eventually laid to rest in 2011.

However, in 2018, her body was exhumed and new tests, that weren't invented until the last several years, were performed.

After multiple comparison DNA samples to her relatives, the Sheriff's Office was able to identify her at Amy Marie Yeary from Rockford, Illinois.

Authorities said that she was last heard of when she was in Beloit. Officials added that she was sex trafficked and had been to areas between Milwaukee, Chicago, and Beloit in the weeks leading up to her death.

The Sheriff's Office did not say if they had any suspects in mind or knew the cause of death either. They are asking that the public reach out if they know anything. The Sheriff's tip line is (920) 906-4777.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip