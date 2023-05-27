Fond du Lac attempted homicide suspect arrested in Chicago 5 months later

An attempted homicide suspect from Fond du Lac who has been wanted by authorities since January was arrested in Chicago on Tuesday.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence investigation on Jan. 7 around 3:30 a.m. A 39-year-old Fond du Lac woman escaped her apartment in the 100 block of South Main Street to the safety of the police department. She was cut multiple times by a knife. That morning, she was transported to the hospital with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries, to her neck and arms.

The 46-year-old suspect, Lataye D. Smith, fled from the area. On Jan. 18, a nationwide extraditable warrant was issued for attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

On Tuesday, May 23, Smith was taken into custody without incident in Chicago, Illinois with the help of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Smith is currently being held at the Cook County Jail awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

