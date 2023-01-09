Focus is on CPR/AED training after Damar Hamlin injury

MILWAUKEE — Conversations about how to perform CPR, and use AED, have been in focus lately after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received CPR on the field.

Andrea Albers is at a Milwaukee barber shop, where hands-only CPR training will be provided later this morning.

The training that will be offered Monday morning at Gee's Clippers is literally life-saving.

Each year more than 300,000 people across the U.S. die of sudden cardiac arrest. That's why organizations like the Red Cross say it's so important to learn how to perform CPR and use an AED.

In fact, for each minute that CPR is delayed, a person's chances of survival drop by 10 percent.

Nurses from Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin will join Milwaukee Fire Department EMS staff here later this morning to provide hands-only CPR training to barbers.

You can find CPR classes with a simple Google search. The Red Cross and American Heart Association can also direct you to training opportunities. I took a look at the Red Cross registration website. There are classes available this week in Milwaukee, but it appears they are filling up quickly.

Medical experts say what happened to Hamlin is very rare, but in general, cardiac arrest is common.

