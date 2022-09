WAUKESHA, Wis. — All eastbound lanes of I-94 at County SS in Waukesha are closed because of flooding Monday morning.

That's according to WisDOT. The Waukesha County Highway Department is responding to the incident.

Closures are expected to last two hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

