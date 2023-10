Milwaukee Health Services hosted its Harvest Health Fair that offered free mammograms, flu vaccines, and more on Monday.

Cedric the Entertainer played a part in the event.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams joined us live at the Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center to fill us in.

Watch the video at the top of this article.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip