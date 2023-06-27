Flight for Life helicopter grounded due to dense haze, tried to respond to Menomonee Falls crash scene

MILWAUKEE — Flight for Life Wisconsin Operations tells TMJ4 News the dense haze prevented them from flying a helicopter to the scene of a van vs. motorcycle crash in Menomonee Falls Tuesday afternoon.

Leif Erickson, the Executive Director of Flight for Life Wisconsin Operations, tells TMJ4 News the FAA sets minimum requirements for visibility. And today, he said, because of the wildfire smoke, visibility is below the minimum requirements to fly.

He said they were available to fly today, otherwise. He said this is the first time in his career they've been unable to respond due to these conditions.

Menomonee Falls Police Department Captain of Police Gene Neyhart told TMJ4 News in a statement that they responded to a crash involving a van and a motorcycle on Megal Drive near Industrial Avenue.

According to the statement, "The driver of the motorcycle was conveyed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and we currently have officers on scene conducting an investigation into the specifics and cause of the crash to include witness interviews. I do not have any updates on the driver of the motorcycle at this time. This is very recent so I am only able to provide these limited details at this time."

Tuesday's smoke concentrations will be high at ground level, bringing air quality down to the 'unhealthy' category. Consider limiting time outdoors, especially if you suffer from heart or lung disease. Older adults and children should also limit outdoor exposure.

High concentrations of smoke will make skies look gray and hazy all day. Think about limiting time outdoors and avoid strenuous outdoor exercise (running, biking, etc). Highs will be in the mid-70s near the lake, and in the low 80s inland. A lake breeze will cool things off slightly late afternoon.

Meanwhile, the City of Milwaukee Health Department issued a statement emphasizing Milwaukee is in the Purple “Very Unhealthy” category in the Air Quality Index. City health officials recommend people do the following during the smog:

Avoid all outdoor activities and stay inside as much as possible

Close your windows and doors

Implement high-efficiency air filters indoors, if available

Wear an N95 mask if you have to be outside, especially those with existing medical conditions

Check on your friends, family, and neighbors, especially older adults and pregnant people, to ensure their safety

