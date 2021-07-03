Watch
Fleeing driver crashes, killing 1 and injuring another

Posted at 2:01 PM, Jul 03, 2021
WISCONSIN DELLS — Sheriff's officials say a driver fled from a traffic stop and crashed, killing one passenger and injuring another in Sauk County.

Authorities say a deputy pulled the driver over for a traffic violation about 2:20 a.m. Saturday near Wisconsin Dells.

As the deputy was walking up to the vehicle, the male driver fled east on Highway T. The deputy radioed in the fleeing vehicle and later as he drove away from the stop he found the driver had crashed his vehicle.

One passenger pinned under the vehicle had died and the other was taken by air to a Madison hospital.

The driver fled on foot and was later arrested after showing up at a residence asking for help.

