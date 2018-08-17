Thunderstorms fired up across Watertown, Wisconsin overnight into Friday morning put flash flood warnings in place.

It’s been quite the scene as drivers had to be rescued from their vehicles. The numbers are high, if you look at how much rain has fallen, it was more than 8.5 inches.

"I’ve never seen flooding this bad,” Jon Gantner said, a Watertown resident.

Flash floods sweeping through the town closed many roads, leaving cars abandoned

“We’ve responded to a lot of water related issues either, rescuing people out or the smell of fumes because of the flood water or some of the areas that had water in there,” Watertown Fire Chief Craig Biefeld explained.

Water even got into basements. Louise Hady tells me she hopes the damage won’t be too bad.

“This is not the only basement with water in it right now,” she said. “I’m assuming there’s going to be damage, I haven’t been down there yet but I’m sure there’s going to be damage and stuff. My table is sitting down there in it so it’s kind of crazy, when stuff floods around here it floods. The sewers are all backed up right now.”

Fire officials say some roads will remain closed until the right to pass is safe. They warn drivers not to go through barricades.