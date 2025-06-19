Flash flooding creates spectacle for Delavan residents as waters rise

DELAVAN, Wis. — Flash flooding in Delavan created an unusual sight for residents Wednesday as heavy rains turned streets into temporary waterways and caused problems for local businesses.

Laura and Bill Haefner watched from their porch as water levels rose on their residential street to unprecedented heights.

"We've never seen anything like this, so this is the first time," Laura said.

The couple had been resting when they noticed the rapidly rising water outside their home.

"This is the worst it's been," Bill said. "We got up from our nap today and she says 'quick, quick, get out here, look out the window' and we went out and looked here and the street was full of water already."

The steady rainfall persisted throughout the evening, causing water levels to fluctuate.

"It went down a little bit at about 6 o'clock and now it's back up again and it's from our side of the street, across the street," Laura said.

The flooding wasn't limited to residential areas. Viewer footage showed one of Delavan's main streets underwater Wednesday afternoon. A local car dealership was forced to retrieve vehicles from their flooded lot.

Drivers faced challenging conditions trying to navigate through water-covered roads without stalling their vehicles. City tow teams monitored the soaked areas through the early evening hours.

"Trying to keep the traffic under control I guess cause they've been going through here like crazy," Laura said.

As parts of Walworth County worked to dry off, the Haefners found humor in the situation.

"Yes, a free swimming pool if you want to come!" Laura said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error