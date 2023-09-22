Flamingos sighted in Wisconsin for the first time in history

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Flamingos were spotted at a Port Washington beach on Friday, something that has never happened in Wisconsin.

They were spotted at South Beach around 2:30 p.m. Experts say the flamingos attempted to escape Florida after Hurricane Idalia, a Category 4 hurricane formed in late August.

It is expected that the flamingos will return to their habitats after temperatures drop, according to experts.

In case this is of interest, visitors will have to find street parking to catch this rare sighting, Port Washington police said. The parking lot is restricted to handicap.