Five West Bend high school students arrested after fight in school parking lot; facing felony charges

WEST BEND, Wis. — Five West Bend high school students were taken into custody following a physical altercation in the school parking lot on Friday.

According to theWest Bend Police Department, officers received a report of a fight in the parking lot of the West Bend High Schools around 2:30 p.m., after dismissal.

A 14-year-old female student, two 15-year-old male students, a 16-year-old female student, and two 16-year-old male students were physically fighting near the bus pickup area.

School staff, school police officers, and other responding officers broke the fight up. Five subjects were taken into custody. A sixth subject was located shortly after and also taken into custody.

Police say one of the 16-year-old males suffered facial and head injuries and was taken to the hospital via ambulance. The 14-year-old female, one of the 15-year-old males, and the 16-year-old female complained of minor injuries and were also taken to a local hospital for treatment by ambulance.

One of the initially detained subjects who was trying to stop the fight was released to his parents. The other five remained in custody until processed, police say.

Three of the five were placed into secure detention on felony charges of physical abuse of a child. The remaining two were processed and released to their parents. Police say they will also be facing a felony charge of physical abuse of a child. Additional charges may be coming.

Police said, "The investigation is ongoing and will continue until all involved are held accountable. If anyone has additional information, they are asked to contact the West Bend Police Department at (262) 335-5000."

This is the third incident that happened within the West Bend School District this week.

According to a letter West Bend School District Superintendent Jen Wimmer sent to families, on Monday, three female students participated in a verbal altercation after school at Badger Middle School. According to Wimmer's letter, a male student entered the area and tried to direct one of the female students to move away from the altercation. The male student then struck one of the female students.

The letter says in part, "A second student responded by repeatedly striking the male student who then pushed that student away from the altercation striking her during the exchange. Law enforcement was called and the investigation of the incident carried over into the next day. Consequences for physical altercations such as this include removal from school and municipal citations."

Also this week, a man was arrested after police say he punched a basketball coach in the face during a game at Badger Middle School in West Bend on Wednesday.

A 60-year-old man approached the 62-year-old male coach at the end of the game to confront him about how much playing time his son got in the game.

During the interaction, police say the man punched the coach in the face. The parent was immediately arrested and placed in jail on charges of "battery to school employee" and "disorderly conduct."

Wimmer continued in her letter on Friday, "I am resolute in my belief that school must be a place where everyone can feel safe. Anyone who threatens that feeling with their actions or words will face the greatest possible consequences. The West Bend Police Department, Jackson Police Department, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office have consistently supported us in those efforts and we will continue to partner with them when police action is warranted."

The West Bend Police Department shared:

"The West Bend Police Department maintains a ZERO TOLERANCE approach to violence or threats of violence in any school setting. All acts of violence or threats of violence will result in an arrest. If you observe any violence or threats of violence, SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING and contact a school official or the police department at 262-335-5000."

