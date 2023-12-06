Man arrested after punching coach in face at West Bend middle school basketball game

WEST BEND, Wis. — A man was arrested after police say he punched a basketball coach in the face during a game at Badger Middle School in West Bend on Wednesday.

According to the West Bend Police Department, officers responded to a physical altercation between a parent and coach at the end of the 8th grade boys' basketball game around 6 p.m.

A 60-year-old man approached the 62-year-old male coach at the end of the game to confront him about how much playing time his son got in the game.

During the interaction, police say the man punched the coach in the face.

The parent was immediately arrested and placed in jail on charges of "battery to school employee" and "disorderly conduct."

The police department shared, "The West Bend Police Department maintains a ZERO TOLERANCE approach to violence or threats of violence in any school setting. All acts of violence or threats of violence will result in an arrest. If you observe any violence or threats of violence, SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING and contact a school official or the police department at 262-335-5000."

