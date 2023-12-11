Five teens arrested after video shows vicious fight at West Bend high school

WEST BEND — Five teens were arrested after a vicious high school fight was caught on video in West Bend.

Four out of the five teens in Friday’s fight went to the hospital. All of them are charged, because West Bend Police Chief Tim Dehring said parents and students at the district have been warned that no violence will be tolerated on school grounds.

“Zero tolerance means exactly that," Chief Dehring said.

Cell phone video obtained by TMJ4 News shows fists flying and even kicking. Chief Dehring said a 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital with injuries to the face and head,

“One had certainly significant injuries that required a longer stay," Chief Dehring said.

Dehring said the cause has still not been determined.

“That’s one of the things that our detectives are working to figure out.”

Regardless, all of them ranging in age from 14 to 16 years old were processed through the criminal juvenile system on the felony charge of ‘physical abuse of a child.’

Dehring said he has, “A promise to the 2,200 students who go to the school and don't partake in any violence. The West Bend Police Department does not tolerate any violence any threats of violence by anyone.”

There was another fight at Badger Middle School involving three girls and a boy. Police say all of them are charged in that case as well.

