Five Nights of Bottles and Bites: Taste & Toast kicks off at 18 Milwaukee restaurants

MILWAUKEE — Taste & Toast, an event offering "Five Nights of Bottles and Bites," kicked off Monday in Milwaukee.

For five nights, participants can enjoy specially priced small plates, appetizers, and mixers at 18 downtown hot spots. It runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, March 3.

Below are the participating restaurants:

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

Central Standard Crafthouse + Kitchen

Cubanitas

DOC's Smokehouse

East Town Kitchen + Bar

Giggly Champagne + Wine Bar

The Knick

Lobby Lounge at Pfister Hotel

Lucky Clover Irish Pub

McGillycuddy's Bar and Grill

Oak Barrel Public House

Onesto

Red Rock Saloon

Smoke Shack

State Street Pizza Pub

Third Street Tavern

Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery

Who's On Third

For menus and further information, visit MilwaukeeDowntown.com.

