Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Five Nights of Bottles and Bites: Taste & Toast kicks off at 18 Milwaukee restaurants

Milwaukee downtown skyline
VISIT Milwaukee
The downtown Milwaukee skyline.
Milwaukee downtown skyline
Posted at 2:58 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 15:58:32-05

MILWAUKEE — Taste & Toast, an event offering "Five Nights of Bottles and Bites," kicked off Monday in Milwaukee.

For five nights, participants can enjoy specially priced small plates, appetizers, and mixers at 18 downtown hot spots. It runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, March 3.

Below are the participating restaurants:

  • Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
  • Central Standard Crafthouse + Kitchen
  • Cubanitas
  • DOC's Smokehouse
  • East Town Kitchen + Bar
  • Giggly Champagne + Wine Bar
  • The Knick
  • Lobby Lounge at Pfister Hotel
  • Lucky Clover Irish Pub
  • McGillycuddy's Bar and Grill
  • Oak Barrel Public House
  • Onesto
  • Red Rock Saloon
  • Smoke Shack
  • State Street Pizza Pub
  • Third Street Tavern
  • Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery
  • Who's On Third

For menus and further information, visit MilwaukeeDowntown.com.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News