Five Nights of Bottles and Bites: Taste & Toast kicks off at 18 Milwaukee restaurants

MILWAUKEE — Taste & Toast, an event offering "Five Nights of Bottles and Bites," kicked off Monday in Milwaukee.
For five nights, participants can enjoy specially priced small plates, appetizers, and mixers at 18 downtown hot spots. It runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, March 3.
Below are the participating restaurants:
- Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
- Central Standard Crafthouse + Kitchen
- Cubanitas
- DOC's Smokehouse
- East Town Kitchen + Bar
- Giggly Champagne + Wine Bar
- The Knick
- Lobby Lounge at Pfister Hotel
- Lucky Clover Irish Pub
- McGillycuddy's Bar and Grill
- Oak Barrel Public House
- Onesto
- Red Rock Saloon
- Smoke Shack
- State Street Pizza Pub
- Third Street Tavern
- Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery
- Who's On Third
For menus and further information, visit MilwaukeeDowntown.com.