Five injured in three separate shootings over the span of 70 minutes

MILWAUKEE — Five people were injured overnight in three separate incidents that all happened within a 70-minute window, Milwaukee Police said.

The shootings began at 11:40 p.m. when a 20-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital. Police said the shooting happened at 18th and Greenfield but the circumstances leading to the incident are under investigation.

Less than 40 minutes later, Milwaukee Police responded to a triple shooting near 97th and Thurston. Three males, ages 20, 10, and 17, all suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police are still investigating what led to this shooting.

Finally, at 12:50 a.m., about 30 minutes after the triple shooting, police were called to 10th and Chambers. There, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This shooting, MPD said, was the result of a fight.

Police are seeking unknown suspects in all these incidents, and asking anyone with information to call them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip