Five injured in apartment fire near Marquette University campus

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Five people were taken to the hospital overnight after an apartment fire near the Marquette University campus.

The fire happened near 14th and State around midnight. The Milwaukee Fire Department said it was a two-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building.

Five people suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire and were taken to a local hospital.

No firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze, but some units in the apartment building are a total loss.

The American Red Cross will be working with tenants, MFD said.

