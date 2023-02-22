Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Five injured in apartment fire near Marquette University campus

The Milwaukee Fire Department said all five had minor injuries
Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 6:20 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 07:20:39-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Five people were taken to the hospital overnight after an apartment fire near the Marquette University campus.

The fire happened near 14th and State around midnight. The Milwaukee Fire Department said it was a two-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building.

Five people suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire and were taken to a local hospital.

No firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze, but some units in the apartment building are a total loss.

The American Red Cross will be working with tenants, MFD said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News