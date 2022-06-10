Fitness on the plaza returns to Deer District

MILWAUKEE — Fitness on the Plaza Presented by BUCKSFit and Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is returning to the Deer District for the summer.

This year marks the third year that free outdoor classes will be offered to the public.

Several fitness groups are involved in the fitness series, including YogaSix, Shred415, Wisconsin Athletic Club and Dropout Fight.

Classes will run from July 5 to August 31. Registration is not required to attend the sessions and they are completely free.

Vice President of Community Engagement at Froedtert Health, Kerry Freiberg, and Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development, Michael Belot, said that the fitness series is aimed toward creating healthier communities.

The full schedule of fitness events is below:

July 5 - WAC at 7:30 a.m. & Shred415 at 5:30 p.m.

July 6 - YogaSix at 5:30 p.m.

July 12 - Shred415 at 7:30 a.m.

July 13 - YogaSix at 7:30 a.m. & WAC at 5:30 p.m.

July 19 - WAC at 7:30 a.m. & Shred415 at 5:30 p.m.

August 2 - Dropout Fight Club at 7:30 a.m. & WAC at 5:30 p.m.

August 3 - YogaSix at 7:30 a.m.

August 9 - WAC at 7:30 a.m. & Dropout Fight Club at 5:30 p.m.

August 10 - Shred415 at 7:30 a.m. & YogaSix at 5:30 p.m.

August 16 - Dropout Fight Club at 7:30 a.m. & Shred415 at 5:30 p.m.

August 17 - YogaSix at 7:30 a.m. & WAC at 5:30 p.m.

August 23 - WAC at 7:30 a.m. & Dropout Fight Club at 5:30 p.m.

August 24 - Shred415 at 7:30 a.m. & YogaSix at 5:30 p.m.

August 30 - Dropout Fight Club at 7:30 a.m. & WAC at 5:30 p.m.

August 31 - YogaSix at 7:30 a.m. & Shred415 at 5:30 p.m.

