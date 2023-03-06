Fiserv Forum sets attendance record ahead of Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band show

MILWAUKEE — From one record breaker to another, Fiserv Forum is coming off a big weekend with the Marquette and Bucks games on Saturday, which set an attendance record.

Now, the arena is going right into the Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band concert Tuesday night, which set a record of its own.

Monday morning, both outside and inside Fiserv Forum, was off to a fast start. Crews were undoing the giant jigsaw puzzle that is an NBA court, all to prepare for the legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

TMJ4 From one record breaker to another, Fiserv Forum is coming off a big weekend with the Marquette and Bucks games on Saturday, which set an attendance record. Now, the arena is going right into the Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band concert Tuesday night, which set a record of its own.

Aurora Rodriguez is the Director of Booking at Fiserv Forum and is looking forward to hosting The Boss. The next 24 hours will be a blur, especially coming off a double-header on Saturday that broke attendance records. She says the next 24-36 hours will be "around the clock. It's a monster of a show with a lot of production involved."

Tuesday will be Springsteen's first concert in Milwaukee since 2016 when he performed at the old Bradley Center. The band's first visit to Fiserv set a record as the fastest sell-out in Fiserv Forum's five-year history.

TMJ4 From one record breaker to another, Fiserv Forum is coming off a big weekend with the Marquette and Bucks games on Saturday, which set an attendance record. Now, the arena is going right into the Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band concert Tuesday night, which set a record of its own.

Rodriguez believes fans responded because he has a long history of performing here and has a very strong and powerful fan base. Rodriguez adds, "The fact that he made us a stop, not only that, but it's his first trip to Fiserv Forum, it's special."

She says it also bodes well for the arena's future because "We are a fairly new building. We have had some of the biggest names in music history come through here and also the success of our basketball team helped us make a name for ourselves, not only around the country but internationally."

The previous record for the fastest sell-out at Fiserv Forum was Twenty One Pilots.

