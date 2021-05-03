Fiserv Forum holds vaccination clinic during Sunday's Bucks game

MILWAUKEE — During Sunday’s Milwaukee Bucks, The Milwaukee Health Department packed up doses to give to anyone who needed one.

The health department took their COVID-19 vaccination on the road; to Sunday's Bucks, game setting up a vaccination clinic throughout the game.

“When did you think you’d be able to get to see a Bucks game and get a vaccine at the same time?” said Dennis Williams, GM of Fiserv Forum.

Fans inside like Brice Delzer said he was excited to get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s not so much about myself, but who I’m around. Like, my grandparents and stuff,” Delzer said.

State health leaders say 41% of Milwaukee County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That number just slightly behind statewide numbers 43% of Wisconsinites have begun vaccinations.

Nick Tomaro’s mobile team took a cooler filled with vaccines to the public outdoors. he says plans to take vaccines to the people, and games and in neighborhoods - will increase.

“We’re really just shifting operations to bring vaccines to as many as possible,” he said.

On a day with a big Bucks win, many people getting vaccinated marked a win in itself.

